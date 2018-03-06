  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP

Porn star sues Trump over nondisclosure agreement

In an interview with Jimmy Kimmel, adult film star Stormy Daniels answered many of his questions with teasing questions of her own. ("JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE!" / ABC - Jackhole Industries)

LOS ANGELES --
An adult film actress is suing President Donald Trump and wants a California judge to invalidate a nondisclosure agreement she signed days before the 2016 presidential election.

The lawsuit, filed Tuesday in Los Angeles, alleges the agreement is "null and void and of no consequence" because Trump didn't personally sign it.

RELATED: Adult film star Stormy Daniels plays coy on 'Kimmel' amid allegations of affair with President Trump

Stormy Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, has claimed she had sex with Trump once and then carried on a yearslong platonic relationship. She has, through a lawyer, denied the two had an affair.

Trump's attorney, Michael Cohen, has said he paid the porn actress $130,000 out of his own pocket as part of the agreement. He's denied there was ever an affair.

The lawsuit also alleges that Cohen has tried to "intimidate Ms. Clifford into silence."

