Vandals target at least a dozen San Jose businesses

Several communities in San Jose were hit by a rash of vandalism overnight Tuesday.At least a dozen business owners and car owners woke up to find their windows had been shot out. The damage appears to have been done by a BB gun.Shattered glass covered the sidewalk in front of multiple businesses along Alum Rock Avenue in the Little Portugal neighborhood.Mariscos Cancun restaurant and neighboring El Nuevo Rancho Grande both captured surveillance video of what they believe is a black Charger driving by at the moment their windows are broken.Owners tell ABC7 News it's costing them thousands of dollars to replace their windows; not to mention lost business because customers are afraid.They're counting on San Jose police to find and arrest whoever is responsible for the crime.A police spokesperson said the incidents happened between 8:30 p.m. Monday and 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.Investigators have not yet determined if all of the cases are related.