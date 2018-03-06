Vandals target at least a dozen San Jose businesses

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --Several communities in San Jose were hit by a rash of vandalism overnight Tuesday.
At least a dozen business owners and car owners woke up to find their windows had been shot out. The damage appears to have been done by a BB gun.
Shattered glass covered the sidewalk in front of multiple businesses along Alum Rock Avenue in the Little Portugal neighborhood.
#SanJose business owners paying thousands of dollars to replace windows shot by BBs. @SanJosePD says there were 12 incidents overnight. pic.twitter.com/gJRoA7kIWH— Katie Marzullo (@KatieABC7) March 7, 2018
Mariscos Cancun restaurant and neighboring El Nuevo Rancho Grande both captured surveillance video of what they believe is a black Charger driving by at the moment their windows are broken.
Owners tell ABC7 News it's costing them thousands of dollars to replace their windows; not to mention lost business because customers are afraid.
They're counting on San Jose police to find and arrest whoever is responsible for the crime.
A police spokesperson said the incidents happened between 8:30 p.m. Monday and 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Investigators have not yet determined if all of the cases are related.
