Armed robbery suspect killed in officer-involved shooting in SF

An armed robbery suspect was shot and killed by police in San Francisco's Mission District. Officers say the suspect was in the trunk of a car when the shooting took place. (KGO-TV)

by Melanie Woodrow
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
San Francisco police shot and killed an armed robbery suspect Tuesday night. They say two robbery victims flagged down officers in their patrol car at 20th and Capp Streets around 10:36 p.m. Tuesday.

They told officers the suspects were driving a black Honda Civic.

Shortly thereafter, the officers spotted that car on Capp Street between 21st and 22nd streets and ordered the suspects out of the car. The driver was detained.

Police say the officers then noticed the Civic's trunk was open and saw a second suspect in the trunk.



While trying to detain that suspect, an officer-involved shooting took place. The suspect in the trunk died at the scene.Officers say they found a handgun in the trunk.

Capp Street between 21st and 22nd streets in the Mission was covered with dozens of evidence markers Wednesday.

A tow truck driver picked up and towed the suspect's vehicle. It had paper plates and the back window was shot out.

San Francisco Police have not confirmed how many shots were fired but bullets hit garage doors, cars and windows.

Neighbors discovered police left notes on their cars about the damage.



Police asked to search Chris Cook's apartment. His apartment windows were shot out. "There was a bullet fragment in my apartment, which was very spooky wondering what would have happened if I was there," said Cook.

One neighbor, who did not want to be identified, said he believes the use of force was justified.

"He was not complying with what the police were telling him," said the neighbor.

A woman crying told ABC7 News she was the cousin of the suspect shot and did not want to speak on camera

A third suspect, a female in the vehicle, was also detained.

Several separate investigations are being conducted by the SFPD Homicide Detail, the San Francisco District Attorneys' Office Independent Investigation Bureau, the San Francisco Department of Police Accountability, the SFPD Internal Affairs Division and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

San Francisco police say they'll hold a town hall meeting about this officer-involved shooting within 10 days.

San Francisco police shoot and kill an armed robbery suspect who was found in the trunk of a car. Police say a handgun was found in the trunk.

Click here for a look at the latest officer-involved shootings here in California and across the country.

