IMMIGRATION

US attorney general to Oakland mayor: 'How dare you'

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGO) --
During a speech to law enforcement officers at a conference in Sacramento, U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions called out Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf.

RELATED: ICE v. Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf battle heats up

Sessions strongly criticized Schaaf for her recent unusual public warning that an operation by federal immigration officers was imminent. He claims 800 "wanted criminals" eluded arrests as a result.

ALLIES IN ACTION: Get help with your rights to justice, equality and civil liberties

"Here's my message to Mayor Schaaf -- how dare you, how dare you needlessly endanger the lives of our law enforcement officers to promote a radical open borders agenda," said Sessions

Watch the video player above for his entire message to the mayor.

Click here for the full story and click here for the latest on immigration and immigration reform.

VIDEO: Gov. Brown calls on Jeff Sessions to apologize to people of California
During a news conference with Attorney General Xavier Becerra, Governor Jerry Brown called on U.S. AG Jeff Sessions to apologize to the people of California, "What Jeff Sessions said is simply not true."

