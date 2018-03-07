US attorney general to Oakland mayor: 'How dare you'

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGO) --During a speech to law enforcement officers at a conference in Sacramento, U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions called out Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf.
Sessions strongly criticized Schaaf for her recent unusual public warning that an operation by federal immigration officers was imminent. He claims 800 "wanted criminals" eluded arrests as a result.
"Here's my message to Mayor Schaaf -- how dare you, how dare you needlessly endanger the lives of our law enforcement officers to promote a radical open borders agenda," said Sessions
