US attorney general to Oakland mayor: 'How dare you'

During a news conference with Attorney General Xavier Becerra, Governor Jerry Brown called on U.S. AG Jeff Sessions to apologize to the people of California, "What Jeff Sessions said is simply not true."

During a speech to law enforcement officers at a conference in Sacramento, U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions called out Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf.Sessions strongly criticized Schaaf for her recent unusual public warning that an operation by federal immigration officers was imminent. He claims 800 "wanted criminals" eluded arrests as a result."Here's my message to Mayor Schaaf -- how dare you, how dare you needlessly endanger the lives of our law enforcement officers to promote a radical open borders agenda," said Sessions