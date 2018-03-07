Barbie announced in a statement it will release 17 new dolls that honor "historical and modern-day role models from around the world."
RELATED: Barbie's first hijab: Meet the new Ibtihaj Muhammad doll
The new line of inspiring dolls includes Bindi Irwin, director Patty Jenkins, pilot Amelia Earhart, artist Frida Kahlo and other empowering female role models.
Kim, the 17-year-old star from La Palma in Orange County, picked up her hardware competing in the 2018 Winter games in Pyeongchang, South Korea. She became the youngest woman to win a snowboarding gold medal.
RELATED: Mattel introduces 'A Wrinkle in Time' Barbie versions of Oprah, Reese Witherspoon and Mindy Kaling
Kim tweeted that she is honored to be included in Barbie's "Shero" program alongside the other women.
Ahh! Im so happy to be honored as a @Barbie Shero alongside these incredible women! #InternationalWomensDay #Barbie pic.twitter.com/U0J7ajM0Sd— Chloe Kim (@chloekimsnow) March 6, 2018
"Sheroes," as in female heroes, are Barbie's highest honor: one-of-a-kind dolls made in the likeness of the role model, made to inspire the next generation of women.