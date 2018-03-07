  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
BARBIE

Barbie releases Chloe Kim doll along with 16 others for International Women's Day

EMBED </>More Videos

Barbie is releasing 17 new dolls to celebrate International Women's Day on Thursday, including one of Olympic snowboarder Chloe Kim. (CNN)

To mark International Women's Day on Thursday, Barbie is releasing a slate of new dolls, including one of Olympic gold medalist Chloe Kim.

Barbie announced in a statement it will release 17 new dolls that honor "historical and modern-day role models from around the world."

RELATED: Barbie's first hijab: Meet the new Ibtihaj Muhammad doll

The new line of inspiring dolls includes Bindi Irwin, director Patty Jenkins, pilot Amelia Earhart, artist Frida Kahlo and other empowering female role models.

Kim, the 17-year-old star from La Palma in Orange County, picked up her hardware competing in the 2018 Winter games in Pyeongchang, South Korea. She became the youngest woman to win a snowboarding gold medal.

RELATED: Mattel introduces 'A Wrinkle in Time' Barbie versions of Oprah, Reese Witherspoon and Mindy Kaling

Kim tweeted that she is honored to be included in Barbie's "Shero" program alongside the other women.



"Sheroes," as in female heroes, are Barbie's highest honor: one-of-a-kind dolls made in the likeness of the role model, made to inspire the next generation of women.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societybarbietoysInternational Women's DaysportsOlympicswomen
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BARBIE
Meet Mattel's lineup of 'A Wrinkle in Time' Barbies
Barbie to wear hijab for first time ever
More barbie
SOCIETY
San Francisco to kick off St. Patrick's Day with parade
Popular exhibit Bouquets to Art returns to SF
Ask Finney: Concert Ticket Resellers, Mortgage Lenders, Discontinue Charity Mail
Oakland elementary students not very impressed with time capsule
ICYMI: Here's a look at some of this week's most memorable moments
More Society
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video