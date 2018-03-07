  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP

White House confirms President Donald Trump coming to California

The White House confirmed Wednesday that President Donald Trump is coming to California next week. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
The White House confirmed Wednesday that President Donald Trump is coming to California next week.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders made the announcement during a press briefing Wednesday.

Sanders did not lay out an agenda for the trip or exactly where the president would be visiting.


When asked why the president has not visited California yet, Sanders said, "He's been busy growing the economy, creating jobs, defeating ISIS, remaking the judiciary. I'd be happy to name off some other success but I think that's enough."

This will be Trump's first visit to the Golden State as the president.

