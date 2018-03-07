  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
REAL ESTATE

Check Out Today's Cheapest Rentals In Downtown, San Jose

536 S 8th St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a 1-bedroom in Downtown are hovering around $2,100 (compared to a $2,400 average for San Jose). So how does the low-end pricing on a Downtown rental look these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

617 S 9th St., #4




Listed at $1,625 / month, this 350-square-foot studio apartment, located at 617 S 9th St., is 5.2 percent less than the $1,714 / month median rent for a studio in Downtown.

In the unit, you're promised in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, built-in storage features and generous closet space. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted.

(See the complete listing here.)

536 S 8th St., #6



Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 536 S 8th St., which, at 683 square feet, is going for $1,975 / month.

The building features assigned parking. In the carpeted unit, the listing promises a dishwasher, ceiling fans and ample natural lighting. Unfortunately, pets are not permitted.

(See the full listing here.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineSan Jose
REAL ESTATE
How Far Does $2,200 Actually Go In Oakland's Rental Market?
The Cheapest Apartment Rentals In San Jose, Explored
What $4,200 Rents You In The Mission Today
What Will $2,600 Rent You In San Jose, Right Now?
Public Works Rejects Request To Remove Trees At Transamerica Pyramid
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Bay Area students walk out in response to gun violence
'gUnsafe': Student signs and slogans from school walkouts
PHOTOS: Active shooter, hostages taken at Yountville veterans home
PHOTOS: ABC7 behind-the-scenes at the 90th Oscars
More Photos