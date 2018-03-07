InSinkErator garbage disposal recall
InSinkErator is recalling 1.4 million countertop garbage disposal switches. The company says water can get into the switch, which could then cause a fire hazard.
The switch is a push button located on the sink or countertop. Affected models come in chrome, white, or satin nickel.
InSinkErator received 40 reports of overheating damage to the power module and outlet under the sink. No one was hurt.
The switches were sold from 2005 - Oct. 2017. If you have one, stop using it immediately and contact the company for a free replacement.
Virgin Atlantic boosting economy options
British carrier Virgin Atlantic is the latest airline to offer "no frills" options to customers.
Today the company announced three new options for economy passengers: Economy Delight, Economy Classic, or Economy Light.
Economy Delight offers perks such as extra legroom and priority boarding. The options taper down to Economy Light which is less expensive, but cuts out offerings like free checked bags or seat selection.
Craig Kreeger, Chief Executive of Virgin Atlantic, said, "We know that one size doesn't fit all" and called it "the biggest change to our Economy cabin in over a decade."
Choose the next M&M
M&M's is introducing three new flavors, but only one will stay permanently on the shelves.
The candy company announced today it is rolling out three limited-edition flavors.
Your choices: Crunchy Espresso, Crunchy Raspberry, and Crunchy Mint. All three will be part of the flavor vote campaign.
People who taste-test the candies can vote on their favorite, online, by text, or via social media.
