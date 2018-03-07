  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
7 ON YOUR SIDE

Consumer Catch-up: InSinkErator disposal recall, more no-frills flights, choose a new M&M flavor

EMBED </>More Videos

Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side have consumer stories you should know about for Wednesday, March 7, 2018. (Shutterstock)

By
InSinkErator garbage disposal recall

InSinkErator is recalling 1.4 million countertop garbage disposal switches. The company says water can get into the switch, which could then cause a fire hazard.

The switch is a push button located on the sink or countertop. Affected models come in chrome, white, or satin nickel.

InSinkErator received 40 reports of overheating damage to the power module and outlet under the sink. No one was hurt.

The switches were sold from 2005 - Oct. 2017. If you have one, stop using it immediately and contact the company for a free replacement.

Virgin Atlantic boosting economy options

British carrier Virgin Atlantic is the latest airline to offer "no frills" options to customers.

Today the company announced three new options for economy passengers: Economy Delight, Economy Classic, or Economy Light.

Economy Delight offers perks such as extra legroom and priority boarding. The options taper down to Economy Light which is less expensive, but cuts out offerings like free checked bags or seat selection.

Craig Kreeger, Chief Executive of Virgin Atlantic, said, "We know that one size doesn't fit all" and called it "the biggest change to our Economy cabin in over a decade."

Choose the next M&M

M&M's is introducing three new flavors, but only one will stay permanently on the shelves.

The candy company announced today it is rolling out three limited-edition flavors.

Your choices: Crunchy Espresso, Crunchy Raspberry, and Crunchy Mint. All three will be part of the flavor vote campaign.

People who taste-test the candies can vote on their favorite, online, by text, or via social media.

Click here for a look at more stories by Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side.

Web copy written by Miranda Dotson
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
business7 On Your Sideu.s. & worldconsumerconsumer concernsrecallvirgin atlanticair travelfoodSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
7 ON YOUR SIDE
Ask Finney: Concert Ticket Resellers, Mortgage Lenders, Discontinue Charity Mail
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Earplay concert, Super Duper Burgers
Why you might want to consider travel insurance
Tragic pet incidents point to need to protect pets while traveling
Consumer Catch-up: iHeartMedia bankruptcy, Apple parental help
More 7 On Your Side
BUSINESS
Culture clash over Mill Valley Depot
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
'CorePower Yoga' Seeks Approval For Church & Duboce Studio
Why Jimmy Kimmel is calling out the Trump Store
Popular pacifier, teether holders recalled due to choking concerns
More Business
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video