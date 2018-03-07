  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
CUTE ANIMALS

Pets enjoy donated chairs at no-kill shelter

A no-kill animal shelter in Galesburg, Ill. found a good use for some old chairs.

The Knox County Humane Society posted video on Facebook of shelter pets enjoying some old furniture.

The shelter put out the call for people to donate their old chairs and now shelter pets can curl up and feel like they're home.

