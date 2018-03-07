  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
INTERNATIONAL WOMEN'S DAY

McDonald's flips its arches in Southern California for women

McDonald's said they flipped its arches in Southern California's Lynwood in honor of International Women's Day. (KABC)

LYNWOOD, Calif. --
If you drove by the McDonald's in Lynwood Wednesday morning, you may have done a double take because the fast food restaurant's iconic golden arches were flipped upside down.

McDonald's said in a statement that the move was in honor of International Women's Day, which is celebrated on March 8.

RELATED: Barbie releases Chloe Kim doll along with 16 others for International Women's Day

"Today - and every day - McDonald's recognizes the extraordinary contribution of women," McDonald's said in a statement. "We have a long history of supporting women in the workplace, giving them the opportunity to grow and succeed. In the U.S. we take pride in our diversity and we are proud to share that today, 6 out of 10 restaurant managers are women."

The Lynwood location is the only Southern California store to have the flipped arches, but this is happening at 100 other restaurants owned by female operators across the country. McDonald's customers will also see the flipped logo on packaging, crew shirts and hats and bag stuffers.

Click here for a look at more stories and videos about International Women's Day.
