SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KGO) --"Immigration law is the province of the federal government, it's in the constitution. A refusal to apprehend and deport those, especially the criminal element, effectively rejects all immigration law. It's a rejection of law."
That was Attorney General Jeff Sessions Wednesday morning in Sacramento.
RELATED: Jeff Sessions: Ready to fight California over pro-immigrant sanctuary laws
There's so much rhetoric in the immigration and sanctuary debate.
USF law professor Bill Hing, director of the Immigration and Deportation Defense Clinic at USF and a member of the police commission, spoke to ABC7 News on Wednesday.
ALLIES IN ACTION: Get help with your rights to justice, equality and civil liberties
VIDEO: Gov. Brown calls on Jeff Sessions to apologize to people of California
Click here for more stories related to immigration.