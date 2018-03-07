EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=3186180" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> During a news conference with Attorney General Xavier Becerra, Governor Jerry Brown called on U.S. AG Jeff Sessions to apologize to the people of California, "What Jeff Sessions said is simply not true."

"Immigration law is the province of the federal government, it's in the constitution. A refusal to apprehend and deport those, especially the criminal element, effectively rejects all immigration law. It's a rejection of law."That was Attorney General Jeff Sessions Wednesday morning in Sacramento.There's so much rhetoric in the immigration and sanctuary debate.USF law professor Bill Hing, director of the Immigration and Deportation Defense Clinic at USF and a member of the police commission, spoke to ABC7 News on Wednesday.