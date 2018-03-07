  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
SCHOOL SHOOTING

17-year-old girl killed in accidental shooting at Alabama high school

EMBED </>More Videos

Authorities say two students have been shot at an Alabama high school. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama --
Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin says his Alabama city is mourning the death of a 17-year-old female student who was killed in a shooting at a local high school.

Authorities say the student was killed and another 17-year-old student, a boy, was injured Wednesday afternoon at Huffman High School.

Birmingham Fire Department Capt. Harold Watson said two students were hit by gunfire and taken for medical attention.

RELATED: Florida school shooting suspect formally charged with 17 counts of murder

Birmingham Police Sgt. Bryan Shelton told local media organizations that one of the students suffered life-threatening injuries. He described it as an "accidental shooting" but details weren't immediately available.

The Birmingham City School system said in a statement that the shooting prompted a brief lockdown.

RELATED: 2 fatally shot at Central Michigan University

"Two students were involved in a shooting during dismissal," the school system statement said. "The school was placed on brief lockdown and police were called."

Local reports said Birmingham's mayor, Randall Woodfin, had gone to the school with police.

Woodfin says the deceased student would have turned 18 in about 30 days and was a senior "who had aspirations and dreams to be a nurse." He adds, "We are not just talking about some person, (we're) talking about losing a part of our future. Our hearts are heavy."

Neither student was immediately identified, and police say they are seeking surveillance video and witnesses to determine what had happened.

Click here for more stories about school shootings.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
school shootingu.s. & worldaccidental shootinghigh schoolgun violenceAlabama
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Get help with improving our schools
SCHOOL SHOOTING
VIDEO: Deputy seen outside Florida school during massacre
PHOTO ESSAY: Bay Area students find their voice on National Walkout day
SF students share passion for gun reform during walkout
VIDEO: Single student walks out of school under threat of suspension
PHOTOS: Bay Area students walk out in response to gun violence
More school shooting
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video