Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin says his Alabama city is mourning the death of a 17-year-old female student who was killed in a shooting at a local high school.Authorities say the student was killed and another 17-year-old student, a boy, was injured Wednesday afternoon at Huffman High School.Birmingham Fire Department Capt. Harold Watson said two students were hit by gunfire and taken for medical attention.Birmingham Police Sgt. Bryan Shelton told local media organizations that one of the students suffered life-threatening injuries. He described it as an "accidental shooting" but details weren't immediately available.The Birmingham City School system said in a statement that the shooting prompted a brief lockdown."Two students were involved in a shooting during dismissal," the school system statement said. "The school was placed on brief lockdown and police were called."Local reports said Birmingham's mayor, Randall Woodfin, had gone to the school with police.Woodfin says the deceased student would have turned 18 in about 30 days and was a senior "who had aspirations and dreams to be a nurse." He adds, "We are not just talking about some person, (we're) talking about losing a part of our future. Our hearts are heavy."Neither student was immediately identified, and police say they are seeking surveillance video and witnesses to determine what had happened.