BUSINESS

Last night at The Oasis in Menlo Park

The beer was flowing and so were the tears at The Oasis Beer Garden in Menlo Park Wednesday night. (KGO-TV)

MENLO PARK, Calif. (KGO) --
The beer was flowing and so were the tears at The Oasis Beer Garden in Menlo Park Wednesday night.

After 60 years in business, it was the last call for burgers, pizza and drinks at the popular spot.

RELATED: Patrons try to save The Oasis in Menlo Park ahead of scheduled closing

Popular might be an understatement.

One woman, who used to work at the restaurant, got tears in her eyes as she remembered her son's 10th birthday at Oasis. He's 45 years old now.

She moved to Washington a few years ago, but came back to Menlo Park for Oasis' last night.



Another man, who's been a regular for more than 30 years, said he's been in every night for two weeks to soak up every last minute of his favorite place.

Owner Jamie Tougas, whose father opened the business in February of 1958, said they could not come to a lease agreement with the property owner and the family made the painful decision to close the business.

Tougas said they were stunned and touched that some 17,000 people signed a petition to try and keep Oasis open.

RELATED: Beloved Stanford hangout closing after 60 years in business

On its last night of business, the line stretched into the patio. People stood shoulder to shoulder hoping for seat. Customers were at least two deep at the bar.

Tougas said they'd stay open Wednesday night until they ran out of food and drinks.

