State, local leaders fire back at Attorney General Jeff Sessions

Honestly couldn't be more proud that Jeff Sessions called me an embarrassment... pic.twitter.com/LVWhOnNjsG — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) March 8, 2018

At a time of unprecedented political turmoil, Jeff Sessions has come to California to further divide and polarize America. Jeff, these political stunts may be the norm in Washington, but they don’t work here. SAD!!! — Jerry Brown (@JerryBrownGov) March 7, 2018

Attorney General Jeff Sessions blasted state and local leaders during a visit to Sacramento today, and they fired back, highlighting the escalating tension between California and the Trump Administration.The Attorney General came to talk about the Trump Administration's lawsuit against California for its sanctuary state laws, a case which appears headed to the U.S. Supreme Court.Sessions spoke before the California Peace Officers Association in Sacramento where he made it clear he's ready to fight."California is using every power it has, and some it doesn't, to frustrate federal law enforcement. So you can be sure I'm going to use every power I have to stop them," Sessions said.Sessions says California's sanctuary laws are threatening public safety and encourage illegal immigration.He also went on to scold local and state leaders, especially Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf, who nearly two weeks ago warned the public about imminent ICE raids."So here's my message to Mayor Schaaf, how dare you? How dare you needlessly endanger the lives of our law enforcement officers to promote a radical open-borders agenda," he said."How dare you vilify members of our community by trying to frighten the American public into thinking that all undocumented residents are dangerous criminals," Schaaf responded.The governor and the lt. governor continued the criticism, blasting the lawsuit and Sessions himself."This is completely unprecedented for the chief law enforcement officer of the United States to come out here and engage in a political stunt," Gov. Jerry Brown said."We reject this lawsuit. We reject Jeff Sessions. We reject the rhetoric and frankly, the outright lies," Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom said.This is the first lawsuit filed by the Justice Department against a local or state government over immigration policies.The DOJ says more could follow.