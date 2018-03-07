A 14-year-old boy was arrested in Victorville Tuesday on suspicion of impersonating a San Bernardino County sheriff's deputy on at least three occasions.Police are still trying to determine the motive."He looked so normal, like a real police officer when I'd seen him," said Jasmine, who didn't want to reveal her last name.Jasmine said a white SUV with flashing red and blue lights pulled up to her driveway around 6 p.m. Monday, and a person in a police uniform got out and approached the front door, she said."He was like, 'Is there a domestic disturbance here?'" said Jasmine. "And I was like 'There's nothing going on here."At one point, Jasmine said the person in the uniform attempted to enter the home, checking to see if the front door would open, but it was locked."And he was about to say something to us, but everyone (who was in the home) came up behind me," said Jasmine. "And then all of a sudden, he just took off."Jasmine said the family reported the incident to the Victorville Police Department, which opened an investigation.The following day, a detective pulled over a vehicle matching the description of the white SUV, which was being driven by the registered owner, a 77-year-old woman.Her 14-year-old great-grandson was also in the SUV, and through investigation, police determined that boy was the suspect."They were able to detain the suspect," said Mara Rodriguez, spokesperson for the Victorville Police Department. "They went back and did a search of his home."After conducting their search, police seized what they believe to be the uniform the suspect used during the incident, as well as patches, radios, scanners, bullet-proof vests and a number of replica firearms.Police also believe the suspect approached at least two other people Monday night, including making a fake traffic stop on Amethyst Road."All we know right now was that it was a light-skinned black female driving a red car," said Rodriguez. "He obtained her identification, made it seem as though he 'ran' her, if you will, and went back and told her she was free to go."Rodriguez says the suspect also drove up to a home on Cobalt Road, and asked a teenager who came out of the residence about a possible report of domestic violence at the home. The teenager told the suspect he didn't know anything about it, and the suspect then drove away.After conducting their investigation, the suspect, who was already on probation, was booked at a juvenile detention center.Detectives say they're still trying to locate the other victims in the case. Anyone with information about the female in the red car or the juvenile from the Cobalt Road incident is asked to call the Victorville Police Department at (760) 241-2911.