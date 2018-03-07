  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
OFFICER-INVOLVED SHOOTING

Community angry after SFPD shoots, kills robbery suspect in Mission District

On Wednesday night, several dozen people marched to SFPD's Mission Station, angry about an officer-involved shooting on Capp Street Tuesday night that left an armed robbery suspect dead. (KGO-TV)

by Kate Larsen
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
On Wednesday night, several dozen people marched to SFPD's Mission Station, angry about an officer-involved shooting on Capp Street Tuesday night that left an armed robbery suspect dead.

Friends of the suspect, who they identify as 19-year-old Jesus Adolfo Delgado, say police used too much force.

"If he had a gun or not, they still should have not shot him 30 times," says Rocio Navarro, who adds, "once or twice is still bad, but I would have rather them shot him once or twice than 30 times."

"I actually saw him two weeks ago, I ran into him," said Susana Rojas, who has known Delgado since he was a child. She doesn't know why he was involved in an alleged robbery, but believes she does know why he was in the trunk of the car. "Adolfo got scared and he was afraid of being deported, so he jumped in the trunk."



A memorial Wednesday night marks the scene of Tuesday night's shooting, next to bullet holes in halls and garage doors.

VIDEO: San Francisco police shoot, kill armed robbery suspect
San Francisco police shoot and kill an armed robbery suspect who was found in the trunk of a car. Police say a handgun was found in the trunk.

