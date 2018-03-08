Report: Effort grows for third westbound lane on Richmond-San Rafael Bridge

The Bay Area Toll Authority has decided to look into adding a third lane to the westbound section of the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge, according to our partner the Marin Independent Journal.The evening commute is about to get a break. The eastbound section of the bridge is about to open the shoulder to cars during peak times -- that is set to start next month. Now they are turning their attention to the westbound section.They have voted to spend $100,000 studying this idea.Traffic on the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge has grown 13 percent from five years ago.