  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
FOOD & DRINK

'Lapisara Eatery' Opens In Lower Nob Hill

Photos: Al M./Hoodline Tipline

By Hoodline
Lapisara Eatery opened today at 698 Post St. (between Jones and Taylor) in Lower Nob Hill, according to tipster extraordinaire Al M.

Moving into the space formerly occupied by Thai Stick restaurant on the ground floor of the Krupa Hotel, "it's a family-run joint with four owners," said Al, noting that one of the principals also runs nearby House of Thai on Geary Street.

According to Al, the family's matriarch said Lapisara will begin serving Thai lunch and dinner in two weeks, but "for now, it's just American breakfast and lunch only."
For now, the spot is only open for breakfast and brunch.

Lapisara's breakfast/brunch menu includes fare like French toast ($11), smoked salmon Benedict ($15), avocado toast ($8), and burgers that start at $15.

The beverage selection consists of standard diner options like coffee, juice and soft drinks, plus soju cocktails like a lychee Moscow Mule and berry margarita.

Lapisara Eatery is open weekdays from 7:30am to 3pm, "but hours will be extended once they settle in," said Al.

Have you come across a new (or closing) restaurant? Text your tip and a photo to 415-200-3233, or email tips@hoodline.com. If we use your info in a story, we'll give you credit.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
foodHoodlineSan Francisco
FOOD & DRINK
'Yuanbao Jiaozi' Brings Dumplings To Irving Street
Sonic to introduce pickle juice slushie this summer
Marina Eats: Two Healthy Options Coming To Chestnut Street
Red wine infused with cold brew coffee hitting store shelves
Video shows supermarket employee throwing meat on the ground
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Bay Area students walk out in response to gun violence
'gUnsafe': Student signs and slogans from school walkouts
PHOTOS: Active shooter, hostages taken at Yountville veterans home
PHOTOS: ABC7 behind-the-scenes at the 90th Oscars
More Photos