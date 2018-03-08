  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
Bay Area Weekend Events: Bacon and Beer Festival, Naked Bike Ride, Chocolate Salon

We've partnered with the team at Hoodline - the hyper local neighborhood website to find weekend activities in and around the Bay Area. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
We've partnered with the team at Hoodline - the hyper local neighborhood website to find weekend activities in and around the Bay Area.

Bacon and Beer Festival

Head to the Oakland waterfront Saturday for the 5th Annual Bacon and Beer Festival. Enjoy unlimited samples of bacon-inspired dishes, like fries topped with Asiago cheese, basil, Parmesan, and of course bacon crumbles. Wash those bacon treats down with beer from some of your favorite regional breweries. This year's festivities will be at the Market Building in Jack London Square, and it's a good idea to get tickets ahead of time. All proceeds from the celebration of bacon and beer will benefit Oakland Grown, supporting local businesses.

Naked Bike Ride

If you prefer to burn your calories, and not eat them, you can participate in the 9th Annual World Naked Bike Ride in San Francisco. And yes, you can "bare as much as you dare" for the ride around popular spots like Fisherman's Wharf, the Marina, Lombard, and the Haight. The event is free of cost and clothing, and begins near the Ferry Building Saturday at 11am.

Chocolate Salon

Wrap things up on a sweet note at the San Francisco International Chocolate Salon. Master chocolatiers, confectioners, and culinary artisans will provide gourmet, premium chocolates in every shape and size. And once you've had your fill of tastings, you might just learn something by sitting in on one of the many chef and author talks. The 12th annual event is in Golden Gate Park at the Hall of Flowers Sunday from 11am to 6:30pm.

MORE TO DO: Enjoy the weekend, and don't forget to check out Hoodline's events calendar for more ideas.
