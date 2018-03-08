Winter storm uncovers ship that sank over a century ago

A shipwreck believed to be about 250 years old has surfaced on a beach in York, Maine.The wreckage could date back to the Revolutionary War. What's left of it is about 51 feet long and 14 feet wide.The weekend's nor'easter revealed this rarely seen piece of history. The York Maine Police Department first wrote about it on Facebook saying, "the old ship is buried at Short Sands Beach. Every once in a while after a storm the ocean moves enough sand for it to be seen."The powerful storm that battered the northeast with wind and rain also affected another piece of U.S. history. A tree given to George Washington and planted at Mount Vernon in 1791 snapped on Friday.