REAL ESTATE

What Does $1,700 Rent You In San Jose, Today?

617 S 9th St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in San Jose? We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating an apartment in San Jose if you've got $1,700 / month earmarked for your rent. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below.

7213 Rainbow Dr. (Calabazas)




Listed at $1,695 / month, this 400-square-foot studio apartment is located at 7213 Rainbow Dr.

In the apartment, you can anticipate a walk-in closet, a balcony, hardwood floors and ample natural lighting. The building has on-site laundry, garage parking, a swimming pool, storage space and on-site management. Pets aren't allowed.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

617 S 9th St., #4 (Downtown)



Next, there's this studio apartment located at 617 S 9th St. It's listed for $1,625 / month for its 350 square feet of space.

In the sunny apartment, there are built-in storage features, generous closet space and hardwood floors. The building has on-site laundry. Pets aren't allowed.

(See the complete listing here.)

11730 Southwood Dr. (San Tomas - North)




Here's a 535-square-foot studio apartment at 11730 Southwood Dr. (at Latimer Avenue) that's going for $1,600 / month.

In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, garden access, ceiling fans and plenty of natural lighting. Cats and dogs aren't permitted.

(See the full listing here.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities.
