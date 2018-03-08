  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
Man dies after driving around barricade and onto live wires in New Jersey

FRANKLIN LAKES, New Jersey --
A man died after authorities say he drove his car around a barricade and onto live wires in New Jersey Thursday morning.

The vehicle erupted in flames on Summit Avenue and Route 208 in Franklin Lakes just before 9 a.m.

Responding officers arrived finding a vehicle fully engulfed, with a live power line lying in the roadway near the vehicle.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. He has not been positively identified.

The fire totally gutted the vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing.

Downed power lines remain a major problem in the wake of the region's second nor'easter in a week.

Utilities were working overtime to deal with downed trees and electric lines that snarled traffic and left hundreds of thousands without power.
