  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7

Macarthur BART station reopens after person struck by train, expect residual delays

EMBED </>More Videos

BART officials say normal train service has been restored at the MacArthur station after a collision occurred between a train and a person Thursday afternoon. (KGO-TV)

OAKLAND, Calif. --
BART officials say normal train service has been restored at the MacArthur station after a collision occurred between a train and a person Thursday afternoon.

The station had been closed as of 5:40 p.m. because the coroner had arrived to tend to the person who died in the collision.

BART officials said the medical emergency was first reported around 3 p.m.

Just before 5 p.m. northbound trains were not stopping at the station, but passengers headed toward Warm Springs or San Francisco were able to board their trains as usual.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
BARTdead bodyOakland
(Copyright 2018 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.)
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video