All platforms at MacArthur Station are open and trains in all directions once again making stops. — SFBART (@SFBART) March 9, 2018

BART officials say normal train service has been restored at the MacArthur station after a collision occurred between a train and a person Thursday afternoon.The station had been closed as of 5:40 p.m. because the coroner had arrived to tend to the person who died in the collision.BART officials said the medical emergency was first reported around 3 p.m.Just before 5 p.m. northbound trains were not stopping at the station, but passengers headed toward Warm Springs or San Francisco were able to board their trains as usual.