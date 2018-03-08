OAKLAND, Calif. --BART officials say normal train service has been restored at the MacArthur station after a collision occurred between a train and a person Thursday afternoon.
The station had been closed as of 5:40 p.m. because the coroner had arrived to tend to the person who died in the collision.
All platforms at MacArthur Station are open and trains in all directions once again making stops.— SFBART (@SFBART) March 9, 2018
BART officials said the medical emergency was first reported around 3 p.m.
Just before 5 p.m. northbound trains were not stopping at the station, but passengers headed toward Warm Springs or San Francisco were able to board their trains as usual.