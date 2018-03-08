  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
POLITICS

Korean delegation reveals President Trump will meet with Kim Jong Un

President Donald Trump announced his plans to negotiate and open more of a dialogue with North Korea Thursday afternoon at the White House. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

WASHINGTON D.C. (KGO) --
President Donald Trump hinted Thursday afternoon that a major announcement would come at any moment regarding the U.S. and North Korea.

The Korean delegation announced that President Trump will meet with Kim Jong Un as early as May of 2018.

The announcement comes after North Korea invited the U.S. to reopen direct talks. North Korea has even pledged to suspend its testing of Nuclear weapons while it is meeting with American officials.

South Korean officials spent part of Thursday briefing the Trump Administration about their recent meetings with North Korea.

Here's the full breaking announcement:
