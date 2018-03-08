  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
TRAFFIC

New Ambulance Facility Will Add Capacity, Streamline Operations Citywide

Photo: Public Works

By Hoodline
The San Francisco Fire Department and Public Works are building a new 24-hour ambulance deployment facility in the Bayview that will serve the entire city.

The proposed site spans 1.7 acres at 2241 Jerrold Ave., currently occupied by warehouses built in the 1950s. The new facility will rise behind SFFD's Station 9, located at 2245 Jerrold.

"We've spent a lot of time trying to figure this out," said Assistant Deputy Fire Chief Tony Rivera. Today, all city-owned ambulances deploy and return to Station 49 at 1415 Evans Ave. "We house all the medical equipment to supply the ambulances throughout the city, and we have outgrown that space."
Future site of planned ambulance deployment facility. | Photo: Meaghan M. Mitchell/Hoodline

Once the warehouses are demolished, a 30,344-square-foot facility with an adjoining three-level, 62,000-square-foot parking structure would hold up to 52 ambulances,

Expected to be completed by 2020, Rivera said the new facility will add capacity and boost efficiency for San Francisco's public ambulance feet by staggering deployed ambulances to various districts in San Francisco throughout the day.

"To cut more time, we have also designated firehouses throughout the city to serve as medical replenish facilities," he said.
DPW Catherine O'Day, Assistant Deputy Chief Tony Rivera, Deputy Chief Jeanine Nicholson, Assistant Deputy Chief Andy Zanoff, DPW Samuel Chu | Photo: Meaghan M. Mitchell/Hoodline

At the Bayview facility, Emergency Medical Technicians will be able to restock medical equipment, change clothes and take breaks. Rivera said the center will also boost local economic development by serving as a place where EMTs can train and receive continuing education.

"We are moving towards smaller models of ambulances, which will be narrower, more fuel efficient, and easier to get around the city," Rivera added.

"Our goal is to do whatever we can to make sure we are in the neighborhoods that need us the most as quickly as possible," he said. "I'm excited about this project."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
trafficHoodlineSan Francisco
TRAFFIC
DMV cracking down on handicapped placard cheaters
SFMTA To Start Early Weekend Closures For Twin Peaks Tunnel
Pedestrian suicide causes brief closure of Golden Gate Bridge
Transbay Transit Center Contractor Vows To Complete Work By Mid-June
Report: Proposed state bill would allow SF to charge cars to enter downtown
More Traffic
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Bay Area students walk out in response to gun violence
'gUnsafe': Student signs and slogans from school walkouts
PHOTOS: Active shooter, hostages taken at Yountville veterans home
PHOTOS: ABC7 behind-the-scenes at the 90th Oscars
More Photos