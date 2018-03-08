  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
REAL ESTATE

What Does $2,600 Rent You In San Francisco, Today?

636 33rd Ave. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in San Francisco? We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down an apartment in San Francisco if you don't want to spend more than $2,600 / month on rent. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below.

636 33rd Ave., #5 (Outer Richmond)




Listed at $2,600 / month, this studio apartment is located at 636 33rd Ave.

In the sunny top-floor apartment, you can expect hardwood floors, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and stainless steel appliances. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry, garage parking and outdoor space. Hairball alert: cats are allowed.

(See the complete listing here.)

1015 Pierce St., #100 (Western Addition)




Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 1015 Pierce St. that's going for $2,595 / month.

In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, generous closet space and ample natural lighting. The building boasts on-site laundry, outdoor space and an elevator. Hairball alert: cats are permitted.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

449 Filbert St. (North Beach)




Next, check out this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's located at 449 Filbert St. It's listed for $2,595 / month.

In the bright second-floor unit, you'll get hardwood floors, high ceilings and built-in shelving. Cats and dogs aren't welcome.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

765 Geary St., #302 (Tenderloin)




Located at 765 Geary St., here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's listed for $2,595/ month.

The bright unit has hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a walk-in closet. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

650 Turk St., #807 (Tenderloin)




Listed at $2,595 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo is located at 650 Turk St.

In the eighth-floor unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, ceiling fans, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and ample natural lighting. Amenities offered in the building include outdoor space, a roof deck and an elevator. Pets aren't allowed.

(See the complete listing here.)

1633 California St., #214 (Polk)




Next, check out this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's located at 1633 California St.. It's listed for $2,575 / month.

In the sunny unit, you'll get hardwood floors, a walk-in closet, plenty of storage space and built-in shelving. Pets aren't allowed.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

360 Guerrero St., #215 (Mission Dolores)




Located at 360 Guerrero St., here's a 620-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's listed for $2,550 / month.

In the unit, you can anticipate a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, built-in shelving and carpeting. The building has on-site laundry and assigned parking. Cats and dogs aren't welcome.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineSan Francisco
REAL ESTATE
How Far Does $2,200 Actually Go In Oakland's Rental Market?
The Cheapest Apartment Rentals In San Jose, Explored
What $4,200 Rents You In The Mission Today
What Will $2,600 Rent You In San Jose, Right Now?
Public Works Rejects Request To Remove Trees At Transamerica Pyramid
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Bay Area students walk out in response to gun violence
'gUnsafe': Student signs and slogans from school walkouts
PHOTOS: Active shooter, hostages taken at Yountville veterans home
PHOTOS: ABC7 behind-the-scenes at the 90th Oscars
More Photos