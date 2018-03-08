  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
REAL ESTATE

The Cheapest Apartment Rentals In Mountain View, Right Now

Photos: ApartmentList

By Hoodline
Need a budget-friendly new spot? Though apartment hunting can be challenging, don't despair just yet--there are deals to be had. So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in Mountain View look like these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in Mountain View via rental site ApartmentList to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

555 W. Middlefield Rd. #00P-307






Listed at $2,220 / month, this 405-square-foot studio apartment is located in the Eaves Mountain View complex at 555 W. Middlefield Rd.

The building offers a 24-hour fitness center, tennis and basketball courts, swimming pool, hot tub, sauna, and other amenities. In the unit, expect to find high ceilings with ceiling fans, carpeted floors and plenty of natural light. Attention, pet owners: your dog or cat is welcome here for an additional fee.

(See the complete listing here.)

1885 California St. #44






This studio apartment, situated at the Maplewood complex at 1885 California St., is listed for $2,201 / month for its 516 square feet of space.

In the unit, you'll find a mix of hardwood and carpeted floors, central heat and air conditioning and a dishwasher. The complex boasts amenities like a gym, hot tub, pool, on-site laundry and assigned parking. Pet owners, you're in luck: cats or dogs are welcome.

(See the complete listing here.)

234 Escuela Ave. #93






Here's a studio apartment in the Highland Gardens complex at 234 Escuela Ave., which, at 600 square feet, is going for $2,340 / month.

Amenities offered in the complex include a gym, hot tub, basketball and tennis courts, a playground and a swimming pool. In the sunny unit, you're promised in-unit laundry and a dishwasher. Cats and dogs are welcome.

(See the full listing here.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
