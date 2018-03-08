  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
INTERNATIONAL WOMEN'S DAY

Santa Clara Co. supervisor says 'the time is now' to recognize women

EMBED </>More Videos

We all know the majority of historical monuments across America are centered around men. But in honor of International Women's Day, a Santa Clara County supervisor has announced her plan to give women their rightful place in history. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
We all know the majority of historical monuments across America are centered around men. But in honor of International Women's Day, a Santa Clara County supervisor has announced her plan to give women their rightful place in history.

"In Santa Clara County, women have played significant roles in science, medicine, business, agriculture, technology, labor, the arts, politics and many other fields for decades but you'll be hard-pressed to find any monument or even a street name honoring women," says Supervisor Cindy Chavez, who represents more than 400,000 residents in Central, East and South San Jose.

RELATED: Ida B Wells, Sylvia Plath, other famous women get obituaries for International Women's Day


Community leaders gathered Thursday at Notre Dame High School in San Jose to hear of Chavez's proposal for the county to dedicate up to $5 million to build monuments and/or experiences in honor of women's contributions to our society.

The proposal calls for $2.5 million to be spent on a single monument somewhere within county limits. The remaining funds would be spent on other projects to recognize women.

"Arts, re-changing the names of streets, dedicating parks, we are going to put our mark on this county," says Chavez.

There's some significant history behind the proposal. In the 1970's, San Jose was known as the feminist capital of the world, after voters elected Janet Gray Hayes as the first female mayor of a major American city.

"These days we hear more about gender disparities and culture of harassment in Silicon Valley," says Melinda Jackson, San Jose State University political science professor. "I think it's great to call attention to that other history of women leaders, and women's empowerment."

Students at Notre Dame say they're inspired by the supervisor's proposal.

RELATED: International Women's Day -- celebrate women of history

"There are so many issues we haven't touched on, but we're still using the building blocks of our society to make those better," says NDHS student Taylor Becker.

NDHS student Kriti Arunkundrum added: "I personally am really inspired by all the powerful women in our society, and how they're all speaking up now."

Chavez hopes to present her plan to the county board on March 20. If approved, the monument selection process would be carried out by a public committee representing each of the five districts in the county.

Click here for more stories, photos, and video on International Women's Day
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societyInternational Women's Daywomenwomen of distinctionpoliticswhere you liveSan Jose
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
INTERNATIONAL WOMEN'S DAY
Trump criticizes Schaaf for ICE Warning, Schaaf fires back
Ida B. Wells, other famous women finally get obituaries
International Women's Day: Celebrate women of history
McDonald's flips its arches in SoCal for women
More International Women's Day
SOCIETY
San Francisco to kick off St. Patrick's Day with parade
Popular exhibit Bouquets to Art returns to SF
Ask Finney: Concert Ticket Resellers, Mortgage Lenders, Discontinue Charity Mail
Oakland elementary students not very impressed with time capsule
ICYMI: Here's a look at some of this week's most memorable moments
More Society
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video