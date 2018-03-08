  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
REAL ESTATE

What Will $2,000 Rent You In Oakland, Right Now?

1733 Foothill Blvd. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
If you have a monthly housing budget of $2,000, what are your options in Oakland?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down housfor two grand or less each month. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

1733 Foothill Blvd., #A (Rancho San Antonio)




Listed at $2,000/month, this apartment is located at 1733 Foothill Blvd. less than a block from San Antonio Park.

In the apartment, you can anticipate high ceilings, tile flooring, a dishwasher and ample natural lighting. When it comes to building amenities, expect wheelchair accessibility. Both cats and dogs are allowed, and the unit comes with its own parking space.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

1925 7th Ave. (Ivy Hill)




Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 1925 7th Ave. that's listed for $1,975/month.

In the apartment, there's generous storage space and hardwood floors, but pets aren't allowed. The building offers assigned parking, on-site laundry and "awesome views" of the East Bay.

(See the complete listing here.)

409 East 21st St. (Ivy Hill)




Here's a 600-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 409 East 21st St. that's going for $1,970/month.

The sunny unit has hardwood floors, high ceilings, granite countertops and built-in storage features, but no dogs, cats, birds, turtles, frogs, or snakes are allowed.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)

1830 6th Ave., #18 (Ivy Hill)




Finally, check out this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment located at 1830 6th Ave. It's listed for $1,933/month.

The unit has hardwood flooring, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and ample natural lighting, but pets aren't welcome. The building has on-site laundry. According to the listing, "This building has secured entry to provide you with that added level of safety."

(Check out the complete listing here.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities.
