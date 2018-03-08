What Will $2,000 Rent You In Oakland, Right Now?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down housfor two grand or less each month. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
1733 Foothill Blvd., #A (Rancho San Antonio)
Listed at $2,000/month, this apartment is located at 1733 Foothill Blvd. less than a block from San Antonio Park.
In the apartment, you can anticipate high ceilings, tile flooring, a dishwasher and ample natural lighting. When it comes to building amenities, expect wheelchair accessibility. Both cats and dogs are allowed, and the unit comes with its own parking space.
(Take a look at the complete listing here.)
1925 7th Ave. (Ivy Hill)
Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 1925 7th Ave. that's listed for $1,975/month.
In the apartment, there's generous storage space and hardwood floors, but pets aren't allowed. The building offers assigned parking, on-site laundry and "awesome views" of the East Bay.
(See the complete listing here.)
409 East 21st St. (Ivy Hill)
Here's a 600-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 409 East 21st St. that's going for $1,970/month.
The sunny unit has hardwood floors, high ceilings, granite countertops and built-in storage features, but no dogs, cats, birds, turtles, frogs, or snakes are allowed.
(Take a look at the full listing here.)
1830 6th Ave., #18 (Ivy Hill)
Finally, check out this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment located at 1830 6th Ave. It's listed for $1,933/month.
The unit has hardwood flooring, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and ample natural lighting, but pets aren't welcome. The building has on-site laundry. According to the listing, "This building has secured entry to provide you with that added level of safety."
(Check out the complete listing here.)
---
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.