  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
OFFICER-INVOLVED SHOOTING

Parents of man fatally shot at West Oakland BART station demand agency fire officer

EMBED </>More Videos

The parents of Sahleem Tindle claim their son was wrongfully killed by a BART officer near the West Oakland BART station. Now, they're demanding the agency make amends by firing that officer.

By
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
The parents of Sahleem Tindle, 28, claim their son was wrongfully killed by a BART officer near the West Oakland BART station. Now, they're demanding the agency make amends by firing that officer.

The issue wasn't even on the agenda for the Bart Board Thursday morning, but dozens of outraged speakers made sure the death of Tindle dominated the board meeting.

RELATED: Video shows BART officer-involved shooting of Sahleem Tindle

A body cam video released from BART shows what led to the death of Tindle. BART officer Joseph Mateu responded to shots fired outside the West Oakland BART station two months ago and saw two men in a struggle. He screamed for them to show their hands and then fired three shots, killing Tindle. His family says he was murdered. "He was on the ground trying to get up after being in a scuffle started by someone else. And he was shot in the back three times," Tindle's sister Nailah Watkins said.

Speakers called on the board to pull the officer from duty. "We want to hear your logic for why that man is walking our streets, why is he on the job," Anti-police Terror Project co-founder Cat Brooks said.

RELATED: Family of man fatally shot by Oakland BART officer wants to file charges


BART officials say they followed all policies before returning the officer to duty, two weeks after the shooting. He is now on desk duty because of threats on his life.


The Oakland Police Department is still investigating the shooting. These friends and loved ones, including his mother say they will keep speaking out until something is done. "I am here once again to ask for justice for Saleen Tindle, the life I gave birth to cherish and love," Tindle's mother Yolanda Banks said.

Click here for a look at the most recent stories about officer-involved shootings here in the Bay Area and across the country.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
crimeBARTpoliceofficer involved shootingofficer-involved shootingprotestpublic transportationshootingpolice shootingOakland
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Brother of BART officer-involved shooting victim speaks out
Video shows BART officer-involved shooting of Sahleem Tindle
Family of man fatally shot by Oakland BART officer wants to file charges
1 dead, 1 injured in officer-involved shooting near West Oakland BART
Man shot by police near West Oakland BART identified
OFFICER-INVOLVED SHOOTING
SF cops one step closer to obtaining tasers, police commission approves policy
San Francisco Police commission set to potentially approve taser policy
Bodycam video released of San Francisco officer-involved shooting
Oakland police shoot, kill man near MacArthur BART station
Concord police shoot man during traffic stop
More officer-involved shooting
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video