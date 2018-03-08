Sahleem Tindle’s mother calls in the Bart Board to remove the officer who shot and killed her son. pic.twitter.com/ming3t283K — Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) March 8, 2018

The parents of Sahleem Tindle, 28, claim their son was wrongfully killed by a BART officer near the West Oakland BART station. Now, they're demanding the agency make amends by firing that officer.The issue wasn't even on the agenda for the Bart Board Thursday morning, but dozens of outraged speakers made sure the death of Tindle dominated the board meeting.A body cam video released from BART shows what led to the death of Tindle. BART officer Joseph Mateu responded to shots fired outside the West Oakland BART station two months ago and saw two men in a struggle. He screamed for them to show their hands and then fired three shots, killing Tindle. His family says he was murdered. "He was on the ground trying to get up after being in a scuffle started by someone else. And he was shot in the back three times," Tindle's sister Nailah Watkins said.Speakers called on the board to pull the officer from duty. "We want to hear your logic for why that man is walking our streets, why is he on the job," Anti-police Terror Project co-founder Cat Brooks said.BART officials say they followed all policies before returning the officer to duty, two weeks after the shooting. He is now on desk duty because of threats on his life.The Oakland Police Department is still investigating the shooting. These friends and loved ones, including his mother say they will keep speaking out until something is done. "I am here once again to ask for justice for Saleen Tindle, the life I gave birth to cherish and love," Tindle's mother Yolanda Banks said.