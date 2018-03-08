  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
Trump criticizes Schaaf for ICE Warning, Schaaf fires back

President Donald Trump took a swipe at Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf Thursday over immigration, a day after his attorney general did the same thing. (KGO-TV)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
President Donald Trump took a swipe at Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf Thursday over immigration, a day after his attorney general did the same thing. Trump called her a "disgrace" for warning undocumented immigrants ICE agents were planning a series of raids in California.

Trump never mentioned Schaaf by name, but there was no doubt who he was talking about and why.
RELATED: Oakland mayor responds to Trump calling her ICE warning a disgrace

"What the mayor of Oakland did the other day was a disgrace," Trump said.

Trump made this comment a day after Attorney General Jeff Sessions came to Sacramento to file a lawsuit against California's sanctuary city policies and also criticize Shaaf for blowing the lid off a series of planned raids by ICE.

"They say 85 percent of them were criminals and the mayor went out and she warned them all," Trump added.

Earlier Thursday, Schaaf responded to the criticism outside an International Women's Day gathering in San Francisco.

In an interview, provided to ABC7 News by the mayor's public affairs office, she says she's getting a lot of local support. "I am so appreciative of the Oakland Community," said Schaaf. "I have obviously gotten much criticism, but much of it is from outside the community."
RELATED: Oakland mayor responds to attorney general's 'how dare you' remarks

But, some members of the city council wonder if facing off against the Trump administration could jeopardize sorely needed federal funding for Oakland.

"We do receive federal funds for public safety through the police, housing, serving the homeless -- but we have to realize we're U.S. citizens, don't get caught in your political games," said Oakland City Councilmember Noel Gallo.

But another city councilman says bring it on. "They can threaten all they want, we're going to do what we think is best for Oakland and the East Bay," said Dan Kalb.

In a final shot at the White House, Schaaf wished the president a happy International Women's Day.

Click here for more stories, photos, and video on Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf.
