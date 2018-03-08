School district in San Jose approves layoffs

#SanJose's #EvergreenSchoolDistrict votes to layoff employees; 10 are English-learner instructional assistants who say students will suffer. pic.twitter.com/KskS8R0EiS — Katie Marzullo (@KatieABC7) March 9, 2018

The Evergreen School District voted Thursday night to lay off classified employees... about 20 positions, most of them part-time.Ten of the employees are instructional assistants who help students learn English.The decision came after hours of public comment."I'm not going to stand here are ask you why are you doing this. I ask you, how? How can you take away support for these kids to learn and prosper?" said one district employee."You need to step it up and show your support. Remember, as the Pointer Sisters said, we are family!" said another employee.Julie Kaiser is one of the instructors who lost her job. "Honestly, what was more important to me than my job was the services to the kids."She said there are 2,600 English learners in the district, and now, only 12 instructional assistants.The district spokesperson said the students will still get the help they need."There are resources available. Our teachers are certified to be able to provide this education to English learners. Again, we're not eliminating all the folks who have these positions, it's a reduction." said Charles Crosby, Director of Communications.Crosby said the district is losing money because of declining enrollment.Faculty and staff favor consolidating campuses over layoffs.