  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
SOCIAL MEDIA

Study: False information travels 6 times faster than the truth on Twitter

EMBED </>More Videos

False information travels six times faster than the truth and reaches far more people on Twitter. MIT Researchers found the average false story takes about ten hours to reach 1,500 users. It takes about 60 hours for true stories to do the same. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
False information travels six times faster than the truth and reaches far more people on Twitter. MIT Researchers found the average false story takes about ten hours to reach 1,500 users. It takes about 60 hours for true stories to do the same.

And it isn't bots that are responsible.

Researchers say it's humans spreading the bogus stories.

Connie Guglielmo, Editor-in-Chief of CNET, joined ABC7 News Thursday to discuss a 10-year study that tells us a lot about human nature and the spreading of fake news online.

Watch the video in the player above to see how fake news and people spreading it are correlated, and what can be done to stop it.
Click here to read more on the study.

Click here for more stories, photos, and video on social media.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societytechnologypoliticstwittersocial mediafacebookstudyresearchMITSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIAL MEDIA
Toys 'R' Us closing: Social media gets nostalgic
Why GIFs are disappearing from your favorite sites
Lovestruck hippo from zoo wants to be Fiona's boyfriend
Judge to Trump: Muting, not blocking, Twitter followers may end lawsuit
More social media
SOCIETY
San Francisco to kick off St. Patrick's Day with parade
Popular exhibit Bouquets to Art returns to SF
Ask Finney: Concert Ticket Resellers, Mortgage Lenders, Discontinue Charity Mail
Oakland elementary students not very impressed with time capsule
ICYMI: Here's a look at some of this week's most memorable moments
More Society
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video