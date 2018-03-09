  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
ANIMALS

Lovestruck hippo from San Antonio Zoo wants to be Fiona's boyfriend

The Cincinnati Zoo's famous hippopotamus just turned 1 in January, but she's already getting attention from an admirer.

Is Fiona the hippo ready for love?

The Cincinnati Zoo's famous hippopotamus just turned 1 in January, but she's already getting attention from an admirer.

Timothy the hippo lives at the San Antonio Zoo. Apparently, the lovestruck hippo saw her pictures and videos on the internet and wants to be her boyfriend.


Timothy confessed his feelings in a Facebook post.


The letter reads, "I think you are the most beautiful hippopotamus I have ever seen."

But is he ready for the paparazzi? "My grandpa, Tumbo was a cover model for National Geographic magazine. Grandma says that's where I get my great looks," Timothy said.

It turns out, Fiona might be interested. The Cincinnati Zoo tweeted its own message saying, "Fiona thinks you're cute too, but it's what's on the inside that counts. Your DNA will decide if you're the one for our little diva. Most importantly, are you willing to relocate to Cincinnati?"

