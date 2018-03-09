  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
HEALTH & FITNESS

'iLoveKickboxing' Opens In Blossom Valley

Photo: Ilovekickboxing/Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking for a new spot for kickboxing? A new business is here to help. Located at 5681 Snell Ave. in Blossom Valley, the fresh arrival is called Ilovekickboxing.

This is the first San Jose outpost for the expanding kickboxing chain, which has hundreds of locations throughout the United States and across the globe.

The gym focuses on helping its members lose weight and gain muscle tone by participating in workout routines similar to those of professional kickboxers, according to the gym's website.

Average class sizes range between 15 and 30 people and are open to anyone, regardless of fitness or skill level. Instructors will also work with each student individually to develop a nutrition plan that works with their fitness goals. (You can check out all of the gym's offerings here.)

With just one review on Yelp thus far, the new studio currently has a five-star rating.

Tracey P., who was the first Yelper to review the new spot on March 4th, said: "I am addicted to this kickboxing club! Absolutely the best workout of my life. The trainers are amazing. Full of energy and are constantly pushing for you to do your best and make the most of your workout."

Head on over to check it out: Ilovekickboxing - San Jose is open weekdays from 10am-8pm, and Saturday from 8:30am-1pm. (It's closed on Sunday.)
