I-280 connector reopen in San Francisco after driver held at gunpoint

CHP officials say the I-280 connector to southbound Highway 101 in San Francisco was shutdown after a driver was held at gunpoint Friday afternoon. Officials are investigating the robbery that happened on the freeway.The incident happened just before 2 p.m. Friday afternoon.The CHP told ABC7 News that a car boxed in a silver Hyundai sedan. The occupants got out and robbed the victim inside the car and that the suspects were armed. After taking the victim's belongings, the suspects sped off.The highway is said to reopen around 6 p.m.The CHP says, fortunately, no one was hurt in the brazen armed robbery.