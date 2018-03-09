  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
YOUNTVILLE VETERANS HOME SHOOTING

Senator: Yountville gunman has PTSD, was asked to leave veterans program

EMBED </>More Videos

Three helicopters flew in to assist with the active shooter and hostage situation at a Yountville veterans home Friday afternoon. Officials gave some information, but much is still unknown about the dangerous events happening inside. (KGO-TV)

YOUNTVILLE, Calif. (KGO) --
Three helicopters flew in to assist with the active shooter and hostage situation at a Yountville veterans home Friday afternoon. Officials gave some information, but much is still unknown about the dangerous events happening inside.

RELATED: Gunman takes hostages at Yountville veterans home

ABC7 News spoke with California State Senator Bill Dodd, who said the suspect is a veteran who served in the Middle East and has PTSD. Dodd said the man was asked to leave the hard-to-get-into veterans program earlier in the week.

FULL VIDEO: Official update on Yountville hostage situation at veterans home

ABC7 News' Wayne Freedman has a report from on the ground near the Yountville veterans facility where the situation continues to unfold.
Watch the video in the player above for the full story.

Click here for full coverage on the deadly shooting at the Veterans Home of California in Yountville.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
shootinghostagenapa countypolicedeadly shootinginvestigationinvestigationsstandoffcrimeCHPwoman killedYountville veterans home shootingYountville
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Help for veterans of all eras, and their families
What to know about the Veterans Home of California-Yountville
Senator: Yountville gunman has PTSD, was asked to leave veterans program
FULL VIDEO: Official update on Yountville hostage situation at veterans home
PHOTOS: Active shooter, hostages taken at Yountville veterans home
YOUNTVILLE VETERANS HOME SHOOTING
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Autopsy of Yountville victims shows women died instantly
Yountville community mourns, looks to future after deadly shooting
Pathway Home suspends operations indefinitely after deadly shooting
Families of Yountville shooting victims break their silence
More Yountville veterans home shooting
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video