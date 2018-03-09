Senator: Yountville gunman has PTSD, was asked to leave veterans program

Three helicopters flew in to assist with the active shooter and hostage situation at a Yountville veterans home Friday afternoon. Officials gave some information, but much is still unknown about the dangerous events happening inside.ABC7 News spoke with California State Senator Bill Dodd, who said the suspect is a veteran who served in the Middle East and has PTSD. Dodd said the man was asked to leave the hard-to-get-into veterans program earlier in the week.ABC7 News' Wayne Freedman has a report from on the ground near the Yountville veterans facility where the situation continues to unfold.