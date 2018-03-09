What Does $2,000 Rent You In Ivy Hill, Today?

Take a look at the listings, below.
1925 7th Ave.
Listed at $1,975 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 1925 7th Ave.
In the apartment, you can expect in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, generous closet space and ample natural lighting. Cats and dogs aren't allowed.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
409 E 21st St.
Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment located at 409 E 21st St. It's listed for $1,970 / month for its 600 square feet of space.
The sunny unit has hardwood floors, built-in storage features, high ceilings and granite countertops. The buildings has on-site laundry. Cats and dogs aren't permitted.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
1830 6th Ave., #18
Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 1830 6th Ave. that's going for $1,933 / month.
The sunny unit has hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, plenty of cabinet space and granite countertops. The building has secured entry and on-site laundry. Cats and dogs aren't permitted.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
---
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.