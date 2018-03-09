  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
FOOD & DRINK

Castro's 'Indo Restaurant' Opens Next Week

Indo Restaurant opens Thursday. | Photo: Steven Bracco/Hoodline

By Hoodline
Indo Restaurant, an Indonesian fusion restaurant, is opening next week at 4039 18th St. (at Hartford), formerly home to Mekong Kitchen and Urban Picnic. The spot is the first spin-off of the Palo Alto-based eatery.

When we spoke to co-owner Bryan Lew in December, he said he was shooting for a spring opening, but he now says the space will open softly on Thursday, March 15th.

"I'm excited and as nervous as anybody," said Lew, but "it's a great area for food."

Indo's kitchen will be run by co-owner and executive chef Tommy Charoen and chef de cuisine chef Diana Anwar.

Location played a key role for Lew. "Being right there in that triangle of Upper Market, Noe Valley, Mission District and Castro, it's a nice little mecca," he said.

According to its web site Indo pairs "Indonesian flavor profiles with Western cooking methods," serving traditional dishes like chicken satay ($12) and roti prata, crisp flatbread ($9), alongside Norwegian salmon pangnang with kaffir lime chili and mango salsa ($24) and spicy basil chicken with shitake, bamboo shoots and bell pepper in red curry sauce ($18).
Indo's Castro menu. | Photo: Steven Bracco/Hoodline

Rice and noodle entrees include nasi goreng (spicy coconut fried rice with shrimp, peas, carrots, cabbage and picked onions) at $15 and kway teow, served with rice noodles, shrimp, fish cake, bean sprouts and spicy kejap manis for $16.

Open for dinner Monday through Saturday, the restaurant will serve beer and wine only, charging a $20 corkage fee.

The dining area accommodates 50 customers, but Lew said the eatery will accept walk-ins and require reservations for groups of 6 or more.

Indo Restaurant is currently hiring; interested parties should email bryn@indorestaurant.com.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
foodHoodlineSan Francisco
FOOD & DRINK
'Yuanbao Jiaozi' Brings Dumplings To Irving Street
Sonic to introduce pickle juice slushie this summer
Marina Eats: Two Healthy Options Coming To Chestnut Street
Red wine infused with cold brew coffee hitting store shelves
Video shows supermarket employee throwing meat on the ground
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Bay Area students walk out in response to gun violence
'gUnsafe': Student signs and slogans from school walkouts
PHOTOS: Active shooter, hostages taken at Yountville veterans home
PHOTOS: ABC7 behind-the-scenes at the 90th Oscars
More Photos