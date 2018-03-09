Castro's 'Indo Restaurant' Opens Next Week

Indo Restaurant, an Indonesian fusion restaurant, is opening next week at 4039 18th St. (at Hartford), formerly home to Mekong Kitchen and Urban Picnic. The spot is the first spin-off of the Palo Alto-based eatery.
When we spoke to co-owner Bryan Lew in December, he said he was shooting for a spring opening, but he now says the space will open softly on Thursday, March 15th.
"I'm excited and as nervous as anybody," said Lew, but "it's a great area for food."
Indo's kitchen will be run by co-owner and executive chef Tommy Charoen and chef de cuisine chef Diana Anwar.
Location played a key role for Lew. "Being right there in that triangle of Upper Market, Noe Valley, Mission District and Castro, it's a nice little mecca," he said.
According to its web site Indo pairs "Indonesian flavor profiles with Western cooking methods," serving traditional dishes like chicken satay ($12) and roti prata, crisp flatbread ($9), alongside Norwegian salmon pangnang with kaffir lime chili and mango salsa ($24) and spicy basil chicken with shitake, bamboo shoots and bell pepper in red curry sauce ($18).
Indo's Castro menu. | Photo: Steven Bracco/Hoodline
Rice and noodle entrees include nasi goreng (spicy coconut fried rice with shrimp, peas, carrots, cabbage and picked onions) at $15 and kway teow, served with rice noodles, shrimp, fish cake, bean sprouts and spicy kejap manis for $16.
Open for dinner Monday through Saturday, the restaurant will serve beer and wine only, charging a $20 corkage fee.
The dining area accommodates 50 customers, but Lew said the eatery will accept walk-ins and require reservations for groups of 6 or more.
Indo Restaurant is currently hiring; interested parties should email bryn@indorestaurant.com.
foodHoodlineSan Francisco
