Man accused of five armed robberies arrested in San Jose

Police arrested a man accused of five armed robberies that took place in San Jose and Milpitas.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
A man accused of five armed robberies in San Jose and Milpitas now faces charges. Police believe he's responsible for additional armed robberies across the Bay Area.

San Jose Police just released video of some of the crimes. They say it shows Daniel Mendoza, of San Jose, pointing a gun at store clerks, then taking cash.

The robberies happened between February 23 and March 3, the day he was arrested by San Jose police.
Investigators say Mendoza usually drove away from the crime scene in a 2017 Black Jeep Renegade with black and yellow paper plates.

They're asking anyone who may have information about him or the crimes to call San Jose police.
