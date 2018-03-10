Victims, gunman identified in Yountville veterans home shooting tragedy

This is an undated image of Albert Wong, the suspected gunman accused of killing 3 hostages at a Yountville veterans home.

A day-long standoff in Yountville has ended in tragedy. Officials with the Pathway Home program at the veterans facility identified the three female victims that were killed after an armed gunman entered a staff meeting, taking hostages.Yountville officials confirm that the three female hostages that died in the standoff are Executive Director Christine Loeber, a therapist Dr. Jen Golick, and Dr. Jennifer Gonzales, a psychologist with the San Francisco Department of Veterans Affairs Healthcare System.The gunman has been identified as 36-year-old Albert Wong of Sacramento who was a former member of the Pathway Home Program at the veterans facility.The Pathway Home released a statement saying: