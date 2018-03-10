SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGO) --California Governor Jerry Brown says his heart goes out to the victims and their families in the shooting at the Veterans Home of California in Yountville.
RELATED: Victims, gunman identified in Yountville veterans home shooting tragedy
The governor has issued this statement:
TAKE ACTION: Help for veterans of all eras and their families
"Anne and I are deeply saddened by the horrible violence at the Yountville Veterans Home, which tragically took the lives of three people dedicated to serving our veterans. Our hearts go out to their families and loved ones and the entire community of Yountville."
Capitol flags will be flown at half-staff in recognition of the victims and their families.
Click here for full coverage on the deadly shooting at the Veterans Home of California in Yountville.