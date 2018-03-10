  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
YOUNTVILLE VETERANS HOME SHOOTING

Governor Brown orders flags flown at half-staff for victims of Yountville shooting

EMBED </>More Videos

California Governor Jerry Brown says his heart goes out to the victims and their families in the shooting at the Veterans Home of California in Yountville. (AP)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGO) --
California Governor Jerry Brown says his heart goes out to the victims and their families in the shooting at the Veterans Home of California in Yountville.

RELATED: Victims, gunman identified in Yountville veterans home shooting tragedy

The governor has issued this statement:

TAKE ACTION: Help for veterans of all eras and their families

"Anne and I are deeply saddened by the horrible violence at the Yountville Veterans Home, which tragically took the lives of three people dedicated to serving our veterans. Our hearts go out to their families and loved ones and the entire community of Yountville."

Capitol flags will be flown at half-staff in recognition of the victims and their families.

Click here for full coverage on the deadly shooting at the Veterans Home of California in Yountville.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
shootinghostagenapa countypolicestandoffmurderhomicidehomicide investigationwoman killedcrimeYountville veterans home shootingYountville
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Mayor: Yountville victims were 'beautiful people,' gunman 'had demons'
Officials: 3 hostages, gunman dead after day-long standoff at veterans home
Deadly hostage situation unfolds at Yountville veterans home
Help for veterans of all eras, and their families
FULL VIDEO: Official update on Yountville hostage situation at veterans home
Senator: Yountville gunman has PTSD, was asked to leave veterans program
PHOTOS: Active shooter, hostages taken at Yountville veterans home
YOUNTVILLE VETERANS HOME SHOOTING
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Autopsy of Yountville victims shows women died instantly
Yountville community mourns, looks to future after deadly shooting
Pathway Home suspends operations indefinitely after deadly shooting
Families of Yountville shooting victims break their silence
More Yountville veterans home shooting
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video