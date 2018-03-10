California Governor Jerry Brown says his heart goes out to the victims and their families in the shooting at the Veterans Home of California in Yountville.The governor has issued this statement:"Anne and I are deeply saddened by the horrible violence at the Yountville Veterans Home, which tragically took the lives of three people dedicated to serving our veterans. Our hearts go out to their families and loved ones and the entire community of Yountville."Capitol flags will be flown at half-staff in recognition of the victims and their families.