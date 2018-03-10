We are deeply saddened by the tragic situation in Yountville and mourn the loss of three incredible women who cared for our Veterans. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 10, 2018

President Donald Trump tweeted this morning about the hostage situation that ended in tragedy at the Veterans Home of California in Yountville.Yountville officials confirm that the three female hostages that died in the standoff are Executive Director Christine Loeber, a therapist Dr. Jen Golick, and Dr. Jennifer Gonzales, a psychologist with the San Francisco Department of Veterans Affairs Healthcare System.The gunman has been identified as 36-year-old Albert Wong of Sacramento who was a former member of the Pathway Home Program at the veterans facility.California Governor Jerry Brown has ordered flags at the State Capitol to be flown at half-staff in recognition of the victims and their families.