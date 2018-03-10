  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
YOUNTVILLE VETERANS HOME SHOOTING

Yountville veterans home shooting victims remembered as devoted caregivers

Residents living in Napa Valley are remembering three mental health workers who were fatally shot at a Yountville veterans home Friday by a former patient who was being treated for post-traumatic stress disorder. (KGO-TV)

by Cornell Barnard
YOUNTVILLE, Calif. (KGO) --
Residents living in Napa Valley are remembering three mental health workers who were fatally shot at a Yountville veterans home Friday by a former patient who was being treated for post-traumatic stress disorder.

"It's so tragic this happened at the hands of someone she was trying to help," Cindy O'Brien said.

O'Brien's close friend Christine Loeber was killed at the Veterans Home of California Yountville on Friday.

Loeber was the executive director of The Pathway Home, a nonprofit treating veterans suffering from PTSD.


The gunman, Albert Wong, 36, an Army veteran was a former patient of Pathway Home and had been kicked out of their treatment program, authorities and a relative of a victim said.

Investigators are still trying to determine when and why Wong killed two executives and a psychologist at The Pathway Home.

It was "far too early to say if they were chosen at random" because investigators had not yet determined a motive, California Highway Patrol Assistant Chief Chris Childs said.

Police say Wong took Loeber and two other mental health workers hostage. Jennifer Gonzalez Shushereba, 32, a clinical psychologist who was 26 weeks pregnant, and Jennifer Golick, 42, a therapist.

Golick's brother who did not want to be identified, said Jennifer was an amazing, smart woman and their family is devastated. "We lost three beautiful women, let's hope the message gets out that we need to help guys with PTSD, so this doesn't happen again," veteran Gary Rose said.

O'Brien said she's haunted by a conversation about PTSD she once had with Loeber. "I asked her when we first became friends if she ever worried about something like this happening. She was very brave and never took that into consideration, I don't think," O'Brien said.

So far, a GoFundMe account has been set up to help pay for Gonzales' funeral costs.

A Pathway Home spokesperson released a statement saying in part, "those who wish to provide support to The Pathway Home directly are encouraged to donate at www.thepathwayhome.org, where messages of condolence and support can also be posted."

The Pathway Home also announced that it had established a fund to provide direct support to the families of Loeber and Gonzales and Golick.
Donations can be sent to:
3 Brave Women Fund c/o Mentis
709 Franklin Street, Napa CA 94559.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.
Related Topics:
shootinghostagenapa countypolicestandoffmurderhomicidehomicide investigationwoman killedcrimeYountville veterans home shootingYountville
