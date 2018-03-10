  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
YOUNTVILLE VETERANS HOME SHOOTING

Yountville gunman's former neighbors say he kept to himself

EMBED </>More Videos

Former neighbors of a man who killed three women after a daylong siege at a Yountville veterans home said they "can't imagine somebody that sick" was living in their neighborhood. (Albert Wong/Facebook)

by Elissa Harrington
YOUNTVILLE, Calif. (KGO) --
Some Napa residents say they recognize Albert Wong's face, a man who killed three women after a daylong siege at a Yountville veterans home.

One of his last known addresses was on Darling Street, which is know for being a quiet area. He lived at the corner house until about a year ago.

Wong's former next-door-neighbor said he lived there with an elderly woman. He sometimes saw Wong smoking cigarettes in the driveway.

RELATED: Victims, gunman identified in Yountville veterans home shooting tragedy

Other neighbors never spoke to him, but remember seeing him around and said he never showed any warning signs. "The times that I think that we had seen him he was just walking aimlessly, just minding his own business," a woman said.

Neighbors told ABC7 News this a close-knit community and said Wong's house sold earlier this year and is now a rental. "It just gives me chills," one neighbor said. "I can't imagine somebody that sick being around here, especially having kids and being a very family focused neighborhood."

"Pretty scary," another neighbor said. "It just goes to show anything can happen on any given day."

RELATED: Yountville veterans home shooting victims remembered as devoted caregivers
Wong's former guardian says he always wanted to serve his country and never showed any violent tendencies. Cissy Sherr said Saturday that she raised Wong from the time he was 6 until he was a teenager after his father died and his mother developed health problems.

Sherr said Wong was put into the foster care system when he was a teenager because she and her husband worked full-time. She said he kept in touch with her after he graduated and joined the Army.

TAKE ACTION: Help for veterans of all eras and their families

She described him as soft-spoken and said he was always a person of integrity and honor.

Sherr says Wong had trouble readjusting after his deployment in Afghanistan and that it "started to catch up with him."

Click here for full coverage on the deadly shooting at the Veterans Home of California in Yountville.

PHOTOS: Active shooter, hostages taken at Yountville veterans home

The Associated Press contributed to this story.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
shootinghostagenapa countypolicestandoffmurderhomicidehomicide investigationwoman killedcrimeYountville veterans home shootingYountville
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Yountville veterans home shooting victims remembered as devoted caregivers
VIDEO: Yountville mayor update on veterans home tragedy
Gov. Brown orders flags at half-staff for Yountville shooting victims
Pres. Trump 'deeply saddened' by tragic situation in Yountville
Officials: 3 hostages, gunman dead after day-long standoff at veterans home
Deadly hostage situation unfolds at Yountville veterans home
Help for veterans of all eras, and their families
FULL VIDEO: Official update on Yountville hostage situation at veterans home
Senator: Yountville gunman has PTSD, was asked to leave veterans program
PHOTOS: Active shooter, hostages taken at Yountville veterans home
YOUNTVILLE VETERANS HOME SHOOTING
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Autopsy of Yountville victims shows women died instantly
Yountville community mourns, looks to future after deadly shooting
Pathway Home suspends operations indefinitely after deadly shooting
Families of Yountville shooting victims break their silence
More Yountville veterans home shooting
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video