Yountville gunman's former neighbors say he kept to himself

Some Napa residents say they recognize Albert Wong's face, a man who killed three women after a daylong siege at a Yountville veterans home.One of his last known addresses was on Darling Street, which is know for being a quiet area. He lived at the corner house until about a year ago.Wong's former next-door-neighbor said he lived there with an elderly woman. He sometimes saw Wong smoking cigarettes in the driveway.Other neighbors never spoke to him, but remember seeing him around and said he never showed any warning signs. "The times that I think that we had seen him he was just walking aimlessly, just minding his own business," a woman said.Neighbors told ABC7 News this a close-knit community and said Wong's house sold earlier this year and is now a rental. "It just gives me chills," one neighbor said. "I can't imagine somebody that sick being around here, especially having kids and being a very family focused neighborhood.""Pretty scary," another neighbor said. "It just goes to show anything can happen on any given day."Wong's former guardian says he always wanted to serve his country and never showed any violent tendencies. Cissy Sherr said Saturday that she raised Wong from the time he was 6 until he was a teenager after his father died and his mother developed health problems.Sherr said Wong was put into the foster care system when he was a teenager because she and her husband worked full-time. She said he kept in touch with her after he graduated and joined the Army.She described him as soft-spoken and said he was always a person of integrity and honor.Sherr says Wong had trouble readjusting after his deployment in Afghanistan and that it "started to catch up with him."