Memorial to be held for Yountville shooting victims

A memorial will be held March 19 for three women who were fatally shot at a Yountville veterans home by a former patient who was being treated for PTSD.The nonprofit's executive director, Christine Loeber, was Pathway Home graduate Sean Foster's therapist and Jennifer Golick was his friend. "All I know is that people do suffer from all kinds of stuff. I did for a while. But those ladies some of them helped me get my life back," he said."This was his refuge, this is where he found his help. When he was coming back from Iraq and struggling and going through some moments," friend Mike Diamond said.The loss hasn't fully registered for them, though evidence of of what transpired Friday inside Madison Hall is everywhere.The nonprofit's board held an emergency meeting to ensure treatment for the remaining six vets who live there, will continue off site. "The mission of pathway home is more important than ever and if anything this incident demonstrates how crucial this work is," Pathway Home spokesperson Larry Kamer said.Kamer personally knew all three mental health workers who were shot and killed. He's helping to organize a community forum in Yountville this week to discuss mental health and violence and the memorial at Lincoln Theatre.All of these veterans home residents plan to attend. "I didn't know them personally, but what I know about them they were good people that tried to help veterans," veteran Peggy Kinzer said.Pathway Home has established the "3 Brave Women Fund" to help all three families.On Saturday afternoon, the Pathway Home released a statement saying,