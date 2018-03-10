Memorial to be held for Yountville shooting victims

YOUNTVILLE, Calif. (KGO) --A memorial will be held March 19 for three women who were fatally shot at a Yountville veterans home by a former patient who was being treated for PTSD.
The nonprofit's executive director, Christine Loeber, was Pathway Home graduate Sean Foster's therapist and Jennifer Golick was his friend. "All I know is that people do suffer from all kinds of stuff. I did for a while. But those ladies some of them helped me get my life back," he said.
"This was his refuge, this is where he found his help. When he was coming back from Iraq and struggling and going through some moments," friend Mike Diamond said.
The loss hasn't fully registered for them, though evidence of of what transpired Friday inside Madison Hall is everywhere.
The nonprofit's board held an emergency meeting to ensure treatment for the remaining six vets who live there, will continue off site. "The mission of pathway home is more important than ever and if anything this incident demonstrates how crucial this work is," Pathway Home spokesperson Larry Kamer said.
Kamer personally knew all three mental health workers who were shot and killed. He's helping to organize a community forum in Yountville this week to discuss mental health and violence and the memorial at Lincoln Theatre.
All of these veterans home residents plan to attend. "I didn't know them personally, but what I know about them they were good people that tried to help veterans," veteran Peggy Kinzer said.
Pathway Home has established the "3 Brave Women Fund" to help all three families.
On Saturday afternoon, the Pathway Home released a statement saying,"In the wake of yesterday's tragic shooting at The Pathway Home, family members, residents, staff, board members and other volunteers have been gathering to help coordinate care for the program's residents, to console one another, to plan ceremonies to honor the victims of yesterday's fatal shooting, and to respond to an outpouring of support from the community and the nation.
Family members, friends and colleagues of Christine Loeber, Dr. Jennifer Gonzales, and Dr. Jennifer Golick - the three staff members who were killed yesterday - met with representatives from the U.S. Veterans Administration, the California Department of Veterans Affairs, Napa County Mental Health, the California Highway Patrol and the Town of Yountville. Dr. Vito Imbasciani, California's Secretary of Veterans Affairs, took part in the session, designed to help families and friends better cope with the tragedy and offer any and all appropriate resources to them.
Therapists and social workers were also on hand to work with The Pathway Home's resident Veterans as well as staff members who survived yesterday's incident.
Those residents have been accommodated in temporary housing and are continuing to receive care, utilizing a mix of resources from the VA, Napa County, and other providers. The Pathway Home's Board of Directors is developing a long-term plan for these Veterans so they do not experience a lapse in services. We are grateful to the San Francisco VA for stepping in so quickly to provide ongoing resources.
The Board has also announced its intention to hold a service to honor the memory of our colleagues, which will be held at 6:00 PM on Monday, March 19 at the Napa Valley Performing Arts Center at Lincoln Theater, 100 California Drive Yountville, CA 94599
Also, in cooperation with the Town of Yountville, The Pathway Home and other mental health providers will participate in a community forum on mental health and public safety, also next week in Yountville, with details to follow.
The Pathway Home also announced that it had established a fund to provide direct support to the families of Ms. Loeber and Drs. Gonzales and Golick. Donations can be sent to 3 Brave Women Fund c/o Mentis, 709 Franklin Street, Napa CA 94559. #3bravewomenfund
Those who wish to provide support to The Pathway Home directly are encouraged to donate at www.thepathwayhome.org, where messages of condolence and support can also be posted.
We thank everyone in our community and across the nation for their expressions of support."
