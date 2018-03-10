  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
YOUNTVILLE VETERANS HOME SHOOTING

Former guardians of Yountville veterans home gunman in state of shock

The guardians of a man who killed three women at a Yountville veterans home said he was a "calm, soft spoken and wonderful young man" who wanted to protect our freedom.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
ABC7 News is learning more about Albert Wong's past, from his former guardians Cissy and Matthew Sherr.

The couple took Wong in when he was 8 years old and his father had just died. His mother was too sick, battling cancer to care for him.

Victims, gunman identified in Yountville veterans home shooting tragedy

Cissy and Matthew describe Albert as a man who just wanted to serve his country. "He wasn't a bouncing off the walls kind of a guy. He was calm and soft-spoken. wonderful, wonderful young man. He wanted to protect our freedom," Cissy said.

Cissy says Albert would continue to visit them several times a year and would recall the horrors of serving in Afghanistan from 2011 to 2012. "Seeing his soldiers, his people, he saw what you think you only see in movies. Albert had to see that and think this could have been him or his buddy," Cissy said.

Help for veterans of all eras and their families

They say they could never have imagined Albert capable of a hostage situation and killing three women. "Absolutely not".

