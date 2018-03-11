  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
YOUNTVILLE VETERANS HOME SHOOTING

Memorial for Yountville shooting victims grows

CHP investigators returned to the Pathway Home building Sunday at the Veteran's home of California where Friday's horrific shooting took place. A memorial of flowers and cards continues to grow outside. (KGO-TV)

by Cornell Barnard
YOUNTVILLE, Calif. (KGO) --
Veterans living on campus have been offered counseling.

RELATED: Victims, gunman identified in Yountville veterans home shooting tragedy

"They've got a crisis trailer to use if we need it and people do need it," said Vietnam veteran, Hale Smith.

Police say three female mental health professionals working at Pathway Home, a treatment center for vets with PTSD were killed by Albert Wong, an army veteran who stormed the building and took hostages. Officials say Wong have been removed from the treatment program two weeks ago.

Yountville Mayor John Dunbar, who also serves on the board of Pathways is concerned about how to move forward with the program in the wake of the tragedy. Pathway Home was treating six veterans as of Friday.
TAKE ACTION: Help for veterans of all eras and their families

"We're looking for short, medium or long term housing to support our guys who need our help. We are now displaced from the building," said Dunbar.

Meantime a memorial to honor the three victims is being planned for March 19th at the Veteran's Home of California.

Click here for full coverage on the deadly shooting at the Veterans Home of California in Yountville.

PHOTOS: Active shooter, hostages taken at Yountville veterans home

