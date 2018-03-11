  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
BAY AREA LIFE

Bay Area LIFE: Aulani Resort in Hawaii

EMBED </>More Videos

Plan the perfect vacation at the Aulani Resort in Hawaii! (KGO)

Celebrating the beauty, history and rich traditions of Hawaii, the Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa, is the ultimate family getaway. Positioned on the beautiful beaches of Ko Olina in O'ahu, this island resort provides an array of amenities and services including, numerous pools andwaterslides, restaurants, lounges, spas, and so much more! Experience the wonders of island culture through the resort's Hawaiian art, design, and guest activities. Enjoy the magic of Disney with fireside storytelling, movie nights, and visits from Disney Characters. Your unforgettable guest experience awaits at Disney Aulani!

Hawaiian culture is rooted in storytelling. Overlooking the beach between Waikolohe Valley pool area and AMA'AMA restaurant, guests can gather around the Mo'olelo Fire Pit and hear enchanting tales told by Uncle, a master storyteller. Uncle enthralls audience members with magical tales, Hawaiian legends, and lore alongside the glow of the fire pit. Disney heroine, Moana also tells the story of her dangerous ocean quest to save her people. Family members of all ages are welcome to enjoy.

Aulani, A Disney Resort and Spa
92-1185 Ali'inui Dr, Kapolei, HI 96707

(866) 443-4763
Click here for more information.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
travelbay area lifehotelair travelvacationHawaii
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Bay Area LIFE: Jenny Dearborn making difference for women in tech
Bay Area LIFE: Experience authentic Greek recipes in the Bay Area
Bay Area LIFE: Whistlestop helping older adults thrive in Marin
Bay Area LIFE: Behind the scenes of a Tony Award Winning production
Bay Area LIFE: Grab the family and enjoy the SF Symphony's July 4th event
Bay Area LIFE: Musicals coming to SF
Bay Area LIFE: Cheese and charcuterie
Bay Area LIFE: Get outta town with trip to Mexico
Bay Area LIFE; Sundays at 6:30 p.m. on ABC7
BAY AREA LIFE
Bay Area LIFE: Explore the possibilities in Santa Clara
Bay Area LIFE: Tasting your way through the Aulani Resort
Bay Area LIFE: TheatreWorks summer camp helps kids build confidence
Bay Area LIFE: Equator Coffees & Teas
More bay area life
TRAVEL
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
When and where is the National Cherry Blossom Festival?
Why you might want to consider travel insurance
United to issue special pet carrier tags after dog's death
Frappuccino by the Falls: Starbucks comes to Yosemite
More Travel
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video