Bay Area LIFE: Tasting your way through the Aulani Resort

The dining possibilities are endless at Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa! Grab quick bites and beverages at one of the many restaurants on property. You can cool off with sweet treats like Dole Whip from the Lava Shack or shave ice Mickey Style from Pplua Shave Ice. Enjoy delicious poolside fare and views at Off the Hook, Ulu Cafe, and Wailana Pool Bar. Experience the magic of Disney with delectable buffet meals and Disney character dining at Makahiki. Sip creatively crafted cocktails and savory island appetizers in an upscale lounge environment at The 'lelo Room. Take in the ocean views or watch the sunset while enjoying modern interpretations of traditional Hawaiian cuisine at the 'AMA'AMA restaurant.Dining Options:Mama's Snack StopLittle 'Opihi's - Beachside KioskOff the HookUlu CafeWailana Pool BarMakahikiThe 'lelo Room'AMA'AMAAulani, A Disney Resort and Spa92-1185 Ali'inui Dr, Kapolei, HI 96707(866) 443-4763for more information.